Hyderabad police reunite missing woman with family

Goshamahal Police traced the family of a missing woman through inter-district coordination after rescuing her during night patrol duty in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th May 2026 2:02 pm IST
Hyderabad police
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Police reunited a woman with mental health challenges and physical disabilities with her family after tracing her relatives through inter-district police coordination.

According to police, constables G Shambu Lingam and Thakur Ashish Singh were on patrol duty on the night of May 27 when they received a Dial-100 call at around 9.30 pm from a resident of the Nagarkhana area reporting that an unidentified woman was wandering in the locality.

The police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to the Goshamahal Police Station after finding that she was unable to provide details about her identity or residence.

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During the inquiry, the woman identified herself as Padma, aged around 45 years, and mentioned Nagasanpally village as her native place. Based on her dialect, police suspected that the village was located in the Wanaparthy district and contacted the Wanaparthy Police Control Room for assistance.

The control room connected Goshamahal police with Srirangapuram Police Station, where local police conducted inquiries in Nagasanpally village and confirmed that a woman matching her description had been missing for the past five days.

Police later received a call from Boravelli Narender, who informed them that his mother had gone missing from the LB Nagar area and that the family had been searching for her. He subsequently arrived at the police station.

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Woman handed over to son

After verification, the woman, identified as Boravelli Padma, was handed over to her son.

Inspector B. Sravan Kumar, Station House Officer of Goshamahal Police Station, appreciated the efforts of PC G. Shambu Lingam, PC Thakur Ashish Singh and ASI Srinivas in tracing the family and resolving the case.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th May 2026 2:02 pm IST

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