Hyderabad police seize 111 cylinders in cordon and search operation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police seized 111 cylinders during a cordon and search operation early on Saturday, April 11, in Mangalhat police limits.

The operation began at 5 am with 200 police personnel searching. During this operation, 10 domestic cylinders, seven commercial cylinders and 94 small cylinders were seized.

According to the police, 15 of the small cylinders were seized from three autorickshaws and 28 two-wheeler riders as they failed to provide valid reasons for carrying them.

Beer seized during operation

Apart from cylinders, 41 litres of beer and eight litres of whiskey were seized from the belt shops (illegal liquor shops).

Following the operation, Golconda Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandra Mohan urged the public to refrain from engaging in any activities contrary to the law and to exercise caution by not harbouring unnecessary illicit substances within their homes.