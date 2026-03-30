Hyderabad police seize 414 LPG cylinders worth Rs 21L, 10 arrested

Hyderabad: Ten individuals were arrested on Monday, March 30, for allegedly storing and selling 414 LPG cylinders worth Rs 21.88 lakh in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The seized items included 148 full 19-kg cylinders, 30 full 47-kg cylinders, 35 full 5-kg cylinders, as well as 192 empty 19-kg cylinders, and nine empty 5-kg cylinders.

According to the police, the ten accused – Mohd Aamir, Mohd Yousuf, Mohd Ismail, A Rama Rao, Lok Kumar, Mohd Sakruddin, Mohd Muntaz Ansari, Mohd Minaj Ansari, Rajesh Pal, and Ram Raj Singh – sold Hindustan Petroleum (HP) cylinders at a higher price.

Mohd Aamir from Shoukathnagar has operated a Hindustan Petroleum (HP) gas agency under the name Metro Gas Agency in Shamshabad since 2023. He also has an office near the Afzalgunj bus stop.

Aamir sold full cylinders to customers at inflated prices and discarded the empty ones at a graveyard in Nagarjuna X Road in Banjara Hills with the help of labourers, violating safety regulations, police said.

The authorities also seized vehicles used for transporting the cylinders, including Bolero cars, Tata Ace, Tata Magic, Tata Intra, Piaggio autos, and DCM trucks.