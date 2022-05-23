Hyderabad: Police seize 470 kg ganja, arrest 10 peddlers

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar Police of LB Nagar zone on Sunday busted an interstate drug syndicate by apprehending ten peddlers and seizing Rs 2 lakhs in cash, 470 kilograms of Ganja, and four cars, all worth Rs 1.2 crores from their possession.

On Sunday, five individuals identified as Cherkupally Srikanth, Sai Nath Chowhan, Gowlikar Sai Ajay, Jeripothula Ravali and Domati Sangeetha bought 470 kgs of Ganja from two dealers (currently absconding) in the Donkarai area of Andhra Pradesh at a rate of Rs 3,000 per kg.

They planned to reach Mumbai via Hyderabad with the intention of selling the product at a rate of Rs 20,000 per kg. They stopped near the Pasumamula village near the Outer Ring Road to shift the packets of Ganja from their car to the transporters’ car.

The arrested transporters, identified as Ashok Kumar, Shaik Nawazuddin, Rathod Vinayak, Banavath Kishan and Banavath Naga have been peddling drugs across state borders for the past few years. They moved their products from Donkarai village of AP’s East Godavari district. They built up a good list of receivers from AP, Orissa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

When the two groups were in the process of shifting the product, police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused in connection with the crime.