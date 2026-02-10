Hyderabad police to begin crack down on drivers without license from March 1

Commuters are advised to always carry a valid license while driving and persons without one have been asked to obtain it from the Road Transport Authority (RTA).

Published: 10th February 2026 10:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic police is set to conduct continuous special drives against driving without a valid driving license from March 1, stated a release on Tuesday, February 10.

Additionally, vehicle owners have been warned not to permit their vehicles to be driven by persons without a valid license, as allowing an unlicensed person to drive is also an offence.

Police has said that insurance cannot be claimed if an accident occurs while the vehicle is being driven by a person without a valid license. Hence, to avoid serious financial and legal consequences, the public is requested to adhere to the traffic rules.

