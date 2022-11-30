Hyderabad: Police to divert traffic at Nanakramguda for another three days

Hyderabad: The police have extended advisory for traffic diversion at Nanakramguda, Hyderabad in view of the ongoing works at Sattva Knowledge Capital for another three days.

As per the advisory that will be valid between 11 pm and 5 am till Friday, traffic coming from one west building to Hyatt Hyderabad junction will be diverted via Wave rock junction by putting cones in the middle of the road and will allow two side traffic by deputing traffic marshals with reflector for every 50 meters.

Similarly, vehicles coming from ICICI Bank Junction to one west building service road will be diverted via Hyatt Hyderabad junction by putting cones in the middle of the road and will allow the two side traffic.

Deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, Cyberabad has advised the general public to take a diversion to avoid congestion on the above stretches and co-operate with traffic police in ensuring the free flow of traffic.