Hyderabad police to reform rowdy sheeters, help them with jobs

Hyderabad: To bring a reform among rowdy sheeters in the city, the city police here planning to engage them in ‘good work’, to keep them busy. Sources in the Hyderabad police department said plans are underway to arrange self-employment opportunities for rowdy sheeters. This will reportedly be done in all the police stations to show them how to lead a dignified life and to sustain themselves.

Officials from the Hyderabad police said that they will help rowdy sheeters who don’t have any means of livelihood with small loans or even by directly setting up business. The other option, said cops, is to link such people with government departments and help in availing government benefits.

There are around 3,000 rowdy sheeters in Hyderabad alone and scores of them are without any work, said police officials from Hyderabad. “Some are driving auto rickshaws to help families, some doing odd jobs. Their earnings are not sufficient for running families again pulling them towards the crime activities,” informed a cop, who did not want to be named.

Hyderabad police higher ups after analysing issues rowdy sheeters face after leaving jail, are exploring the idea of arranging self-employment chances for them in coordination with the other government departments of the state.

KTR and home minister raise concern over ‘rowdy activity’

Telangana state IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali have reportedly raised concerns over Hyderabad getting a bad name due to the ‘rowdy activity’. They have asked the police to work for an effective solution on that front, sources told Siasat.com.

The Hyderabad police after repeated counseling and invoking the Preventive Detention Act against rowdy-sheeter, brought cases related to them down to some extent. However, some of them continued to fall back into bad vices again. This has also been highlighted repeatedly in the media, which police officials said was bringing a bad name to the city.