Hyderabad police transports heart in 35 min via green channel

This year alone, the city traffic police has facilitated organ transport 25 times via green channels.

Published: 14th August 2022 3:09 pm IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday facilitated the transport of a live organ via ‘green channel’ from Somajiguda to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in 35 minutes.

The Hyderabad traffic police provided non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying a live heart.

The process began at 1 pm from Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda and covered 31 km to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at 1:35 pm.

The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of LIVE ORGAN (Heart) was appreciated by the management of Yashoda Hospital.

