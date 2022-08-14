Hyderabad police transports heart in 35 min via green channel

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday facilitated the transport of a live organ via ‘green channel’ from Somajiguda to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in 35 minutes.

The Hyderabad traffic police provided non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying a live heart.

The process began at 1 pm from Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda and covered 31 km to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at 1:35 pm.

The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police in the transportation of LIVE ORGAN (Heart) was appreciated by the management of Yashoda Hospital.

This year alone, the city traffic police has facilitated organ transport 25 times via green channels.