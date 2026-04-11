Hyderabad police use auto rickshaws for cyber awareness

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw fitted with a public address system disseminated cyber awareness messages in key areas of Tolichowki on Saturday, April 11, as part of Hyderabad police’s ongoing efforts to combat the menace of cybercrimes.

The messages cautioned the public against suspicious links, asked them to safeguard personal data and OTPs, and to avoid unauthorised remote access applications

Police also promoted the use of the 1930 national cybercrime helpline for immediate reporting of financial fraud.

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A similar initiative was undertaken by the Goshamahal police, who conducted an extensive door-to-door awareness program at Aziz Plaza and its surrounding commercial areas.

Around 20 people, including shop owners and residents, participated in the session led by Golconda Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Goud.