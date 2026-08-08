Hyderabad Police use force to control crowd at Saroornagar job drive

Hyderabad: Police resorted to force, using batons, to control an unruly crowd of jobseekers that spiralled out of control at the Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday, August 8, as thousands turned up for a recruitment drive by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

According to videos from the venue that surfaced on X, more than 15,000 candidates showed up at the venue, far outstripping arrangements made for the walk-in selection process. As the crowd swelled and pushed toward the venue, police reportedly used lathis and barricades to hold back the surge and avert a stampede.

The rush was for a notification issued by HYDRAA inviting applications for 150 posts on a contract basis, comprising 100 DRF Assistant positions and 50 posts of Heavy Vehicle Driver.

Walk-in selections were scheduled at the stadium on August 8 and 9, starting at 5 am, with candidates required to clear physical fitness tests, including an 800-metre run in under 170 seconds, a 100-metre dash in 15 seconds, a long jump of 4 metres, and a shot put throw of 6 metres using a 7.2 kg ball.

The scramble for a fraction of the advertised posts underscores the scale of unemployment and demand for jobs among youth in Telangana, with job openings routinely drawing crowds far larger than the number of vacancies available.

Police resorted to force, using batons, to control a crowd of jobseekers that spiralled out of control at the Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday, August 8, as thousands turned up for a recruitment drive by HYDRAA. pic.twitter.com/H0FdsbaMq5 — Faiza Kirmani (@sfaizakirmani) August 8, 2026

Siasat.com could not immediately independently verify the crowd figures or the extent of the police action, and further details are awaited from Hyderabad police and HYDRAA.