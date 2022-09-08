Hyderabad police warning after fake video goes viral

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Thursday warned those spreading fake news or provocative videos of severe consequences.

“Beware of spreading fake news/provocative videos. Those who make or share fake posts, causing disruption to public peace will face severe consequences,” the city police tweeted along with a video clip which went viral over the last two days.

Beware of spreading #fakenews/provacative videos

Those who make or share fake posts, causing disruption to public peace will face severe consequences. #Donotspreadfakenews #factcheck #stopfakenews pic.twitter.com/QqnD6wRWpB — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) September 8, 2022

In the video, a person claiming to be nephew of jailed BJP MLA T. Raja Singh declared that he has converted to Islam. The man, who is seen in conversation with one Esa Bin Obaid Misri, claims that he was previously known as Shiva Singh.

The Cyber Crime police on Wednesday registered a case after P. Sunil Singh, said to be nephew of Raja Singh, registered a complaint.

The complainant alleged that the video clip being circulated on social media shows Esa Misri and one Md Siddiqui talking to each other. Claiming to be the real nephew of the MLA, he termed the video as fake and sought action.

Police booked a case under sections 153 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. Esa Misri is a businessman and leader of Congress party.

Raja Singh, a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal constituency in the city, wasAarrested under Preventive Detention (PD) Act on August 25. He is curently lodged in Cherlapally Prison.

The police invoked the PD Act and arrested him amid protests for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

Raja Singh on August 22 posted online an offensive video against Prophet Mohammad with an intention to provoke all sections of people and thereby cause breach of peace and public tranquility, said the police.

He was arrested on August 23 but a court granted him bail.

Following angry protests across the city and other parts of Telangana, he was re-arrested.

The city police on August 30 also detained one Syed Abdahu Quadri alias Kashaf, under PD Act for allegedly creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims.

Kashaf, who calls himself a political strategist and a social and civil rights activist, had allegedly raised the ‘sar tan se juda’ slogan during a recent protest against Raja Singh.