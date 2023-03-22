Hyderabad: Posters calling TSPSC ‘xerox centre’ come up in Nampally

Hyderabad: Posters centred around the TSPSC paper leak case questioning the sincerity of the government and Telangana State Public Service Commissioner appeared in Nampally.

The posters carrying the name of Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) chairman Arjun Babu are posted prominently near the gates of the TSPSC office.

The posters pose several questions to the government and their decisions following the exam papers leak.

The poster reads “Instead of dissolving the TSPSC board the government postponed the exams. This is the working style of the Telangana government.”

Another poster demands, “Chief Minister Garu You should apologize to the students of Telangana.”

While the slogan demands CBI enquiry into the issue, it reads, “There are allegations against the KCR family. A CBI enquiry should be done. The board and the minister concerned should be suspended.”

On the other hand, the candidates who have written the exam and the student unions are doing large-scale agitations. There are demands to abolish TSPSC.