Hyderabad power demand reaches 4,072 MW amid rising heat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded a peak power demand of 4,072 MW on Monday, September 28, as electricity use increased amid rising temperatures.

The demand was recorded at 6:42 pm, while the Greater Hyderabad area consumed 82.89 million units (MU) of electricity that day.

Highest power demand in Hyderabad

The highest power demand recorded in the GHMC area during the current financial year was 4,782 MW on May 22, 2026, at 3:33 pm. Electricity consumption also reached its highest level of 101.07 MU in the GHMC area on the same day.

Meanwhile, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) recorded its highest-ever demand of 12,044 MW at 3:52 pm on Tuesday. This crossed the previous financial-year record of 11,828 MW, recorded on September 11, 2026.

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Demand in Telangana

Apart from Hyderabad, the power demand increased in other districts of Telangana. Across the state, the State Load Dispatch Centre recorded a peak demand of 19,133 MW at 12:56 pm on September 28. Total electricity consumption stood at 326.70 MU.

The highest demand recorded across the state during the current financial year remains 19,543 MW. It was recorded at 10:41 am on September 9, 2026.

The state government, TRANSCO and discom are planning further expansion of the power infrastructure to meet future requirements.

The plans take into account expected demand from data centres, IT parks, industrial corridors, metro rail expansion, agriculture and rapid urbanisation.