Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party chief KA Paul booked in cheating case

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2024 9:19 am IST
Praja Shanti Party chief K A Paul

Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party chief KA Paul was booked in a cheating case by the Punjagutta police after a complaint was filed against him by an individual who alleged that Paul promised him his party’s ticket for LB Nagar seat in the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls and received Rs 56 lakhs from him in exchange.

The complainant, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that despite efforts to reclaim the money, KA Paul evaded the issue and the complainant said that he failed to retrieve the funds.

The police have initiated an investigation into the allegations raised by Kiran Kumar Reddy against KA Paul, focusing on the fraudulent activities involving the financial transaction and the promised political ticket.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2024 9:19 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button