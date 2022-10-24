Hyderabad: Prayers offered at Bhagya Lakshmi temple near Charminar

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees thronged the Bhagya Lakshmi temple, adjacent to the Charminar, to offer prayers on the occasion of Diwali on Monday evening. The temple will allow people to have ‘darshan’ at the temple till 3 a.m and later close the temple for the day due to partial solar eclipse.

Devotees from across the city visit the temple on Diwali to seek blessings of the deity. The temple committee as a tradition hands over a currency coin as a gift to the visitors.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 20L unaccountable cash in Punjagutta

Long queues were witnessed at the temple stretching until Gulzar Houz and beyond and local traders put up banners to welcome the devotees. Free drinking water supply arrangements are made.

Devotees consider visiting the temple auspicious on Diwali festival. Since, last few years the crowd at the temple swells on the festival days and the temple is decorated with flowers and special lights.

The police deployed Rapid Action Force and local civil police for maintaining law and order. The deployment will continue till Wednesday when the rush will decrease.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.