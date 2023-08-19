Hyderabad: Pregnant woman dies after falling from 2nd floor

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a five-month pregnant woman died after she allegedly fell from the second floor of a multi-storied building accidentally on Thursday, August 17.

The incident took place at Venkatreddy colony in Chandanagar.

Srinika, 23, got married to Shravan Kumar last year but was then staying with her parents.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on August 19

According to the police, she went for a regular check-up on Tuesday where the doctor advised her to walk around and exercise for good health.

Following the doctor’s advice, Srinika was taking walking on the balcony of the building’s second floor when she slipped.

She lost her balance and fell from the height. The security guard nearby who noticed the scene rushed to her rescue.

She was then shifted to the hospital where she died later.

Meanwhile, the Chandanagar police are investigating the incident while her family members raised no suspicion over the death.