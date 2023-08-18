Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on August 19

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been put in place for the distribution of subsidy cheques to minority beneficiaries at LB Stadium and the steel bridge inauguration program between Katta Maisamma Temple to Indira Park X Road, on Saturday, August 19.

Traffic diversions near LB Stadium

The following traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented from 11 am to 5 pm, in connection with the Distribution of Subsidy Cheques to Minority Beneficiaries at LB Stadium.

Traffic coming from Chapel Road, Nampally and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will be diverted at the AR Petrol pump towards Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction.



Traffic coming from the SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at S.B.I. Gunfoundry.



Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards B.J.R. Statue/ S.B.I. Gunfoundry will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at K.L.K. Building, Fateh Maidan.



Traffic coming from the Basheerbagh Flyover side will not be allowed to take a right turn at B.J.R. Statue and should proceed up to S.B.I. Gunfoundry and take a right turn towards Chapel Road.



Traffic coming from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at Old MLA Qtrs towards Himayatnagar Y Junction.



Traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulakunta proceeding to Basheerbagh via: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal or Eden Garden.



Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.

Junctions to avoid

Old Police Control Room, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards Abids should avoid the LB Stadium main Gate ie. in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take a diversion at AR Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally Station Road.

Also Read Hyderabad: Ganesh Utsav Committee reveals theme for Khairtabad idol

Parking places

People can park their vehicles at the VIP vehicles Parking A-Gate, LB Stadium Tennis Court,

Sanath Nagar F-Gate, LB Stadium Nizam College Gate No 4 and Khairathabad G-Gate, LB Stadium Public Garden.

Traffic diversions for Steel Bridge inauguration

Moderate traffic congestion is expected in connection with the Steel Bridge Inauguration programme between Katta Maisamma Temple to Indira Park X Road.

Traffic will either be stopped or diverted at the following routes from 9 am to 12 pm.

The traffic coming from Telugu Thalli flyover towards Indira Park X Roads will not be allowed and will be diverted at Kattamaisamma temple towards Lower Tankbund, MRO Office, Swimming pool, Indira Park X Road.



The traffic coming from RTC ‘X’ roads towards Kattamaisamma temple will not be allowed and will be diverted at Indira Park X Road towards Banda Maisamma, Swimming Pool, MRO Office, Lower Tankbund.

Citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

Contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626 For any inconvenience in commuting.