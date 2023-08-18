Hyderabad: Ganesh Utsav Committee reveals theme for Khairtabad idol

The poster featured a colossal 63 feet clay Ganesh idol along with two other clay idols.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 18th August 2023 1:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: Utsav Committee unveils theme for Khairatabad Ganesh
Khairatabad Ganesh 2023

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee members on Thursday revealed the theme for this year as ‘Sri Dasha Maha Vidya Ganapathi’.

A poster featuring a colossal 63 feet clay Ganesh idol along with two other clay idols was unveiled by the members during an event.

‘Sri Veerabhadra Swamy’ idol was placed on the right side of the main Ganesh idol while ‘Sri Panchamukha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’ was placed on the left.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, a specially designed trolley will carry all three idols in a grand procession to Hussainsagar on the day of immersion.

Khairtabad Ganesh to stay eco-friendly

Organisers have said that they are committed to preserving the environment while celebrating the grand festival.

About 150 dedicated workers hailing from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been working tirelessly since June to complete the idol’s construction by September 15, four days before the festival’s commencement date.

Since its inception in 1954 with a modest one-foot idol, the Khairatabad Ganesh has amassed a devoted following, drawing countless devotees every year from various regions across the country.

