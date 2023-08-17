Hyderabad: Indira Park-VST steel bridge named after Nayini Narsimha Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, August 17, said that a decision has been taken by the state government to name the soon-to-be-launched Indira Park-VST steel bridge after Telangana’s first home minister, late Nayini Narsimha Reddy.

The chief minister has directed that the flyover be named after the former Musheerabad MLA “for his contributions as the first home minister of Telangana”, KTR further said.

The MA&UD minister also informed that he will inaugurate the 2.63 KM long steel bridge on August 19.

“Happy to be resolving the decades-old longstanding problem of traffic congestion at RTC X Roads, Ashok Nagar, and VST junctions. Will be inaugurating a new Flyover/Steel Bridge on 19th August. Built at a cost of ₹450 Crore this 2.63 KM long steel bridge was built by GHMC under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has directed that this Flyover be named after Late Nayini Narasimha Reddy Garu for his contributions as the first Home Minister of Telangana. Nayini Garu had represented Musheerabad Constituency as MLA and also led the VST workers’ union for decades #SRDP #Telangana #Hyderabad,” he said, in a post on X, (formerly Twitter).

According to GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, the Indira Park-VST flyover will be the 20th flyover to have come up in Hyderabad as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The flyover is equipped with four lanes and is a bi-directional elevated corridor.