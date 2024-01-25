Hyderabad: Prostitution racket busted, 2 arrested in Old City

Hyderabad: The city police on Thursday busted a prostitution racket at a house under IS Sadan police station limits in the Old City.

Two person, suspected to be customers, were arrested during a raid on the house and an unknown number girls were rescued. Police confirmed the incident without providing further details.

Based on credible inputs, police conducted a raid on the house where prostitution was taking place. They took the suspects in custody and filed a case under relevant sections.

Further investigations are underway.