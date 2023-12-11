Hyderabad: Protest at Nizam College over lack of facilities, detention of students

Fifteen students were reportedly barred from taking semester exams due to unpaid fees

Published: 11th December 2023 6:25 pm IST
Nizam College Row: Principal asks students to move to Hotels for facilities

Hyderabad: Undergraduate girl students of the Nizam College on Monday, December 11, staged a protest demanding basic facilities in the girls’ hostel.

Students voiced their frustration over the lack of basic amenities, a situation they describe as ‘intolerable’. “If you want better facilities then go and stay in a private hostel, or a star hotel, the principal told us. How can he say that,” a protesting student said.

Earlier, on November 22, students from Nizam College staged a protest on the road, alleging a lack of water supply to the girl’s hostel.

This time, adding to the situation is a dispute over semester examination fees. Fifteen students were reportedly barred from taking semester exams due to unpaid fees.

Many students recall similar past instances where fee-related issues were temporarily resolved, allowing them to take exams. However, this time, even those prepared to settle their dues were denied entry, leading to discontent among students.

In solidarity, students who had paid their fees also joined the protest, refusing to participate in exams until their fellow students were also permitted to do so.

The student community, united in their demands, remains adamant. They have issued an ultimatum: “Either allow the fifteen students to take their exams or face continued protests.”

The Abids police are attempting to mediate, but as of now, the outcome remains uncertain.

