Hyderabad: Protest at Nizam College over lack of facilities, detention of students

Hyderabad: Undergraduate girl students of the Nizam College on Monday, December 11, staged a protest demanding basic facilities in the girls’ hostel.

Students voiced their frustration over the lack of basic amenities, a situation they describe as ‘intolerable’. “If you want better facilities then go and stay in a private hostel, or a star hotel, the principal told us. How can he say that,” a protesting student said.

Students of #NizamCollege, #Hyderabad, held a protest on Monday, demanding basic facilities in girl's hostels. They alleged that they had been facing difficulties in absence of basic facilities. The students alleged that they were told by the management that if they wanted… pic.twitter.com/JYNbvR78oh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 11, 2023

Earlier, on November 22, students from Nizam College staged a protest on the road, alleging a lack of water supply to the girl’s hostel.

Also Read Video: Nizam College students stage protest in Hyderabad

This time, adding to the situation is a dispute over semester examination fees. Fifteen students were reportedly barred from taking semester exams due to unpaid fees.

Many students recall similar past instances where fee-related issues were temporarily resolved, allowing them to take exams. However, this time, even those prepared to settle their dues were denied entry, leading to discontent among students.

In solidarity, students who had paid their fees also joined the protest, refusing to participate in exams until their fellow students were also permitted to do so.

The student community, united in their demands, remains adamant. They have issued an ultimatum: “Either allow the fifteen students to take their exams or face continued protests.”

The Abids police are attempting to mediate, but as of now, the outcome remains uncertain.