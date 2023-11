Hyderabad: On Wednesday, students from Nizam College staged a protest on the road, alleging a lack of proper water supply in the girl’s hostel for the past month.

Claiming that college staff neglected the students’ issues, they demonstrated on the road, causing disruptions to traffic.

Causes Traffic disruption.

To restore traffic flow and clear the road, the Abids police were compelled to take the protesting students into custody.