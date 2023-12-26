Hyderabad: Swayed by ex-MLA’s son, Punjagutta SHO suspended for changing name in FIR

Hyderabad: The commissioner of police, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, has suspended Punjagutta SHO, B. Durga Rao, for allegedly changing name of the accused in FIR following a controversial mishap involving son of BRS leader and former MLA of Bodhan Shakeel Amir.

This comes after a case of rash and drunken driving, resulting in a collision with a traffic barricade in Panjagutta, took a controversial twist when identity of the accused in FIR and the person involved in the accident mismatched.

The incident unfolded during the early hours of Sunday, December 24, around 3 am, when a BMW car bearing registration number TS13 ET 0777 collided with a traffic barricade.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle involved was being driven by the son of BRS leader and former MLA of Bodhan Shakeel Amir. Police sources said the accused was accompanied by three girls during the incident. When the barricades were damaged, police officers present at the scene brought the accused to the police station.

Meanwhile, the inspector who was on duty that day sent a home guard to the Panjagutta traffic police station to test the accused with a breathalyser. He was found to have consumed liquor. Soon afterwards, the accused ‘fled’, according to police.

Later, the police named Abdul Asif, 27, son of Abdul Aleem, in the FIR and registered a case under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).

Due to this, many doubts are being expressed whether the accused escaped on his own or with the help of police. It was alleged that leveraging his influential connections, the ex-MLA’s son purportedly managed to sway the identification of the accused in the FIR.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for the accused.

