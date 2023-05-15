Hyderabad: Puppetry workshop for children from May 17-19

Hyderabad: Famous puppeteer Ratnamala Nori is coming up with a three-day puppet workshop for children from May 17 to 19 at the Crafts Council of Telangana in Banjara Hills.

Her puppets mimic ancient characters like Kalidasa, Akbar-Birbal, and Buddha while they spotlight contemporary themes like the environment, sanitation, and health awareness.

The 72-year-old puppeteer, winner of the Ugadi Puraskar and NCERT state award, aims at making children learn the art of drawing, painting and making puppets.

During the workshop, Ratnamala will be focusing on four major styles of puppetry, including shadow, string, rod and glove puppetry.

Crafting puppets and basics will be introduced on day one of the workshops while day two will focus on creating the body of the puppet in addition to storytelling.

Day three will have the children learn the manipulation of puppets, along with dialogue, action and music.

People interested may call on 9849018905 to register their children.