Hyderabad: PVR Cinemas called out for overpriced popcorn

Hyderabad: A few citizens on Monday raised issues regarding the overpriced popcorn at the PVR Cinemas outlet at Next Galleria Mall.

In a video shared on Twitter by city-based activist Vijay Gopal, a moviegoer is seen deliberating over the prices. It is to be noted that the price of regular-sized popcorn is Rs 340 on weekdays and Rs 360 on weekends. Another issue raised in the video is that the price printed on the bill is different from that being charged by the staff.

This is new way of business now inz Hyderabad, @_PVRCinemas (Next galleria panjagutta) has Weekend rates for popcorn and weekdays rates and also mislead people with lower value receipts for purchases. When can we have regulations for such things @rohitksingh @PiyushGoyal (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lDHxJgEgSI — Vijay Gopal (@VijayGopal_) November 15, 2022

The staff is seen explaining to the customer regarding the difference in price during weekdays and weekends. The customer is heard chiding the employee over the difference in the price printed on the bill as opposed to what he was charged.

The customer can be heard asking, “While the bill says Rs 340, why have collected Rs 360 from me?” The employee is caught off-guard and beats around the bush instead of answering the question. Speaking to Siasat.com Gopal said, “The multiplexes are not just overcharging on food and beverages. They don’t even allow us to carry a transparent water bottle inside the theatre.”

“The ticketing price has been increased by 300 percent and in June 2021 the government also allowed the single-screen theatres to collect parking charges to make up for the losses incurred during the pandemic,” he remarked.

Responding to a question as to how these issues could be solved, Gopal said, “The state and central government could be a bit considerate towards the public and put a cap on the food prices in multiplexes.”

The activist further said that the state government should release a Government Order allowing the public to at least carry a water bottle inside the theatre.”The water bottles sold at the multiplexes contain synthetic water which costs Rs 75.”

Gopal further pointed out that most multiplexes provide soft drinks in 800 ml containers, “I would like the government to take note of the issue and ask theatres to have aerated drinks in 200 to 400 ml containers.” The activist also urged the government to be considerate regarding public health.