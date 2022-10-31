Hyderabad: Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022 to begin on Nov 16

The festival is all set to be held from November 16 to 22.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 31st October 2022 5:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: The ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival’ organized annually as a tribute to doyen late Qadir Ali Baig, has entered its 17th year in a row.

The festival’s inauguration event will see a live Sarod concert by maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at the spectacular Taramati Baradari amphitheatre this year from November 16 to 22.

Curated by well-known thespian Mohammad Ali Baig, the ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2022’ will also have a series of workshops and panel discussions on theatre.

The second day will cite a screening of MS Sathyu’s classic film on Indian Partition, ‘Garam Hava’, at the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard.

The third day of the festival will have a repertoire of five plays from various parts of the country. These include plays written by Sagar Sarhadi (known for ‘Silsila’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai’ and other blockbusters), Manto, Satish Alekar and performed by IPTA, Ekjute, Renaissance and a local group in Telugu.

The plays are set to be staged at Radisson Blu Plaza in Banjara Hills.

