Hyderabad: Quarrel over parking leads to 50-year-old man’s death

Hyderabad: A 50-year -old man died at Narsinghi on Saturday after being pushed during a quarrel over a parking issue.

The deceased has been identified as Akheel khan. He was a resident of Friend’s colony, which comes under the Nasinghi police station limits. According to the police, Akheel had hired a DCM as he planned to relocate and the vehicle was parked in front of his house to load the luggage. Another driver questioned the DCM driver for blocking the path, which led to an argument.

“An argument ensued between Akheel’s son Moin and the car driver over the issue. Later, the car driver called three of his friends and they started manhandling Moin. When Akheel intervened, the trio pushed him and the man fell on the road,” Narsinghi inspector Shiva Kumar said.

Akheel fell on the ground unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint by the family members, the police booked a case against the driver and others.

