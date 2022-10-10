Hyderabad: Rachakonda cop secures bronze in national Judo competition

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police Commissioner M Mahesh Bhagavat on Monday felicitated a police officer for securing a bronze medal in the recently concluded All India Police Judo Cluster Championship-2022.

The woman police constable, A.Mounika Reddy, secured third place in fencing during the tournament held at the Indira Gandhi stadium. in New Delhi from September 19 to 24 September. Reddy was felicitated at the Rachakonda police Commissionerate in Naretmet.

Also Read Infection control units to be set up in hospitals across Hyderabad

She has participated in several fencing championships that include 4 senior Nationals, 2 under-23 Nationals, and 4 University Nationals, and also bagged 1 gold medal in state level judo championship in the past. Bhagawat commended Reddy’s dedication to fencing and her resolve to achieve more medals.