Hyderabad: Rachakonda cop secures bronze in national Judo competition

The woman police constable, A.Mounika Reddy, secured third place in fencing during the tournament and was felicitated at the Rachakonda police Commissionerate in Naretmet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th October 2022 4:13 pm IST
Mahesh Bhagwat fecilitates WPC Mounika Reddy

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police Commissioner M Mahesh Bhagavat on Monday felicitated a police officer for securing a bronze medal in the recently concluded All India Police Judo Cluster Championship-2022.

The woman police constable, A.Mounika Reddy, secured third place in fencing during the tournament held at the Indira Gandhi stadium. in New Delhi from September 19 to 24 September. Reddy was felicitated at the Rachakonda police Commissionerate in Naretmet.

She has participated in several fencing championships that include 4 senior Nationals, 2 under-23 Nationals, and 4 University Nationals, and also bagged 1 gold medal in state level judo championship in the past. Bhagawat commended Reddy’s dedication to fencing and her resolve to achieve more medals.

