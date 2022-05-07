Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi meets NSUI students at Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: On the second day of his Telangana trip, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the 18 jailed National Student Union of India (NSUI) students in Chanchalguda jail. He was accompanied by Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Permission for the Congress leader’s visit to the jail was granted at the last minute at the behest of senior party leaders. Earlier, TPCC president Revanth Reddy had visited the students and had assured them that Gandhi will personally meet and interact with them.

Student leaders of the OU Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) were arrested earlier this week for staging a protest in front of Arts College on the campus demanding that permission for a visit by Rahul Gandhi, be granted.

Alleging that the university authorities denied permission for Gandhi’s visit at the behest of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Congress Youth Wing, and National Student Union of India (NSUI) leaders had staged a protest on the campus, on May 2, following which they were arrested.

A case for ‘obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty’ was also booked against the students, as the police stated that they (protesting students) tried to barge into an administrative office and broke window panes by pelting stones.