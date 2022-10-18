Hyderabad: Rail passengers get back valuables worth Rs 1.54 Cr from RPF

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force this year 2022 retrieved and returned valuables worth Rs. 1.54 crores to passengers as part of its ‘Operation Amanat. RPF Secunderabad Division had gone beyond the call of their duty and helped passengers in need by returned their lost or forgotten luggage.

The railway authority retrieved back valuable articles such as mobile phones, laptops, jewelries, cash etc and returned the same back to its owners. Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of the RPF said that in 2021, on 615 occasions passenger luggage/valuables were retrieved and restored to the owners.

It includes laptop, purses, luggage bags, and mobile phones worth Rs.1.44 crore. In 2022, up to September, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel managed to find and return back valuables on 608 occasions. The items were totally worth Rs.1.54 Crores.

“Under the operation ‘Amanat’, RPF personnel are always in the forefront. They keep round the clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway property, but also play a vital role in securing passenger leftover luggage ,” the RPF official said.

RPF personnel on Monday handed over the retrieved items, which included valuables, worth Rs 1.84 lakh alone. Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee applauded the prompt response of RPF staff in securing and retrieval of valuable belongings of passengers.

“RPF staff is prompt in securing and restoring of passenger left over belongings worth crores every year under Operation Amanat. We appeal to the passengers to safeguard their personal belongings while travelling in Railways and call us for any assistance on our toll free help line number 139,” she stated.