Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police Secunderabad apprehended a man who was carrying 7 kg silver ornaments from Secunderabad to Miryalaguda.

Pogula Vasanth, 63, a resident of Machilipatnam, Krishna district Andhra Pradesh was carrying silver ornaments to Miryalaguda from Hyderabad by Janmabhoomi Express train, but he didn’t show any valid documents.

The ornaments were handed over to the Income Tax Department for appropriate action.