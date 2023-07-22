Hyderabad rains: Himayat Sagar ORR service road closed to traffic

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police have closed the service road parallel to the Outer Ring Road Rajendranagar to Himayatsagar junction after it was inundated as a result of the Himayatsagar reservoir’s release of excess water.

A total of six gates have been lifted to release excess water into the Musi river.

The police have barred the motorists from using the road and have directed them to alternate routes. To prevent cars from using the route, traffic officers had set up barriers and a police picket line at both ends of the length.

People who live in the low-lying areas near the catchment areas were warned by the authorities to stay alert and to evacuate if necessary.

Due to incessant rains in the state, all major water bodies including the twin reservoirs of the Himayat Sagar and the Osman Sagar are filled to the brim.