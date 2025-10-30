Hyderabad: The Allu family is gearing up for a big celebration. Producer Allu Aravind’s younger son and actor, Allu Sirish, is all set to get engaged to Nainika on October 31. For years, his father and family have been encouraging him to settle down, and Sirish has finally agreed.

Sharing the happy news on social media, Sirish wrote, “On my grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary, I want to share a special update. I am getting engaged to Nainika on October 31. My grandmother always wanted to see my wedding, but she could not. However, her blessings will always be with us.”

Cyclone Montha Disrupts Engagement Plans

Sirish had planned a beautiful outdoor winter engagement at his home. He wanted to celebrate the occasion in the garden with elegant decorations. Unfortunately, Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, completely changing the weather. The rain damaged the entire outdoor setup. Sharing a picture of the soaked decorations on Instagram, Sirish wrote, “Planned for an outdoor winter engagement, but the Weather God has other plans.”

Due to the weather, the engagement venue is being shifted indoors. Though his dream setup did not go as planned, Allu Sirish remains positive and is focused on celebrating the special day with family and friends.

Sneha Reddy’s Accidental Reveal

Earlier, during Diwali celebrations at Allu Arjun’s house, Nainika joined the family event. A photo of her accidentally appeared on Sneha Reddy’s social media before it was quickly deleted. Fans noticed the picture before it disappeared, sparking curiosity about Sirish’s fiancee.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the couple’s first official pictures after the engagement.