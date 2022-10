Hyderabad: With heavy rains battering the city, the traffic police closed down the 100 feet road in Jiyaguda. The decision was taken in view of the heavy inflows in the Musi river. Traffic authorities urged commuters to use alternative routes to reach their destinations. It is to be noted that Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few weeks.

Traffic police urged commuters to use alternative routes as 100 feet road in Jiyaguda is closed (Photo: Mukkaran/Siasat.com)

Traffic police urged commuters to use alternative routes as 100 feet road in Jiyaguda is closed (Photo: Mukkaran/Siasat.com)

Traffic police urged commuters to use alternative routes as 100 feet road in Jiyaguda is closed (Photo: Mukkaran/Siasat.com)

Traffic police urged commuters to use alternative routes as 100 feet road in Jiyaguda is closed (Photo: Mukkaran/Siasat.com)

Traffic police urged commuters to use alternative routes as 100 feet road in Jiyaguda is closed (Photo: Mukkaran/Siasat.com)

Traffic police urged commuters to use alternative routes as 100 feet road in Jiyaguda is closed (Photo: Mukkaran/Siasat.com)