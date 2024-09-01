Hyderabad rains: Water levels in Hussain Sagar cross FTL

Hyderabad: Teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are closely monitoring the water levels at Hussain Sagar, which reached +513.60 meters at 8:00 AM on Sunday, September 1.

This level is slightly above the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 513.41 meters but remains well below the Maximum Water Level (MWL) of 514.75 meters.

The increase in water levels is attributed to recent overnight rains, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. As a result, excess water is being released into the Musi River to manage the rising levels and mitigate potential flooding risks.

Residents are urged to exercise caution, as the continuous inflow could lead to further increases in water levels, raising concerns about flash floods in the area. The situation remains under close surveillance by local authorities to ensure public safety and preparedness.

“WaterLevelUpdate! Respective teams are monitoring water levels at Hussain Sagar closely to ensure safety and preparedness. Today’s water level at 8:00 AM stands at +513.60 meters, slightly above FTL but well below MWL. Stay informed and stay safe,” the GHMC said.

Also Read Telangana: Several trains cancelled as heavy rains damage railway track