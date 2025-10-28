Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan glows pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Governor highlighted that early detection saves lives and urged for collective efforts to extend awareness to every section of society.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th October 2025 3:20 pm IST
Telangana Raj Bhavan
Telangana Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Raj Bhavan was illuminated in pink on Monday evening to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the sixth consecutive year.

The gesture, which began in 2020, aims to spread awareness about the importance of early detection and to express solidarity with those battling breast cancer. The initiative was organised in collaboration with the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, for his 18 years of dedicated work in cancer education, advocacy, and patient support.

Memory Khan Seminar

The Governor highlighted that early detection saves lives and urged for collective efforts to extend awareness to every section of society.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the pink illumination symbolises Telangana’s strong commitment to public health, women’s empowerment, and compassionate awareness in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th October 2025 3:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button