Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan glows pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Hyderabad: The Telangana Raj Bhavan was illuminated in pink on Monday evening to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the sixth consecutive year.

The gesture, which began in 2020, aims to spread awareness about the importance of early detection and to express solidarity with those battling breast cancer. The initiative was organised in collaboration with the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, for his 18 years of dedicated work in cancer education, advocacy, and patient support.

The Governor highlighted that early detection saves lives and urged for collective efforts to extend awareness to every section of society.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the pink illumination symbolises Telangana’s strong commitment to public health, women’s empowerment, and compassionate awareness in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.