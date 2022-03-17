Hyderabad: Raja Singh and his aides acquitted in 2 cases

Hyderabad: A special trial court for MPs and MLAs on Wednesday acquitted Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh and his aides in three separate cases dating back to 2010.

The BJP MLA and his associates were accused of attacking police personnel and stone-pelting at public and police personnel. The police personnel who were the prime witnesses and also victims of the incident, failed to appear for the hearing despite repeated sermons from the court.

The absence of the defendants weakened the case, hence the court found the Goshamahal MLA and associates not guilty of the charges levied against them.

In 2010, the prosecution stated that Singh and his associates were involved in manhandling the police personnel and stone pelting at shops while partaking in a procession.

Two separate cases were registered against the accused at Afzalgunj and Shahinyagunj police station under sections 307, 353, 323 and 143 of the Indian Penal Code. In one of the incident the then Inspector of the Afzalgunj police station had received injuries, and underwent treatment for the same.

However, the absence of the defendants led the court to acquit the MLA and his aides due to lack of evidence.