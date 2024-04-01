Hyderabad: Raja Singh labels Mukhtar Ansari as ‘Deshdrohi’

He questioned the visit of Asaduddin Owaisi to Mukhtar Ansari's house to console the family.

Raja Singh (Photo: X)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh stirred up controversy by labeling the late Mukhtar Ansari of Uttar Pradesh as “Deshdrohi” and “Dharm drohi”.

In a video statement, Raja Singh questioned the visit of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Mukhtar Ansari’s house to console the family following his demise three days ago.

“Mukhtar Ansari was a killer. He killed eight people on record and terrorized people. Asaduddin Owaisi should visit the families of the eight people and console them,” he said, questioning the motive of Asaduddin’s visit.

He referred to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “Baba” and mentioned that Adityanath has started a mission to clean Uttar Pradesh, hinting at more developments to come.

