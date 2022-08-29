Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s lawyer approaches CJ; asks for security

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s advocate K Karuna Sagar, who represents Singh in the infamous cases wherein the MLA made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad approached the chief justice of Telangana High Court praying security be arranged for him in view of ‘life threat’.

In the petition submitted to the chief justice of High Court, the advocate K Karuna Sagar, who is a resident of Champapet in Hyderabad stated “I anticipate the severe threat to my life as I am receiving repeated threat calls from unknown persons to kill me for being counsel for MLA Raja Singh in a recent hate speech case of PS Manglahat, Hyderabad.

“I submit that I being counsel for MLA Raja Singh and instrumental in getting him acquittal in several cases in courts and recently had represented him and argued his case, resulting in the remand rejection in an alleged hate speech case of PS Mangalhat on the file of learned 14 Addl. CMM on 23.08.2022, on the same day night, I received several death threats over phone calls to kill me for defending MLA Raja Singh, I filed two complaints with the PS Saidabad, and a case in crime no. 421/2022is registered and another complaint is yet to be registered by Saidabad Police,’ he said.

He further added that “meanwhile on 26 August while I was present in High court premises, an unknown person tried to intimidate me in the High court premises, and I filed a complaint against the incident with SHO Charminar PS, and a case is yet to be registered on the same. Apart from threat calls, there are about 10 FIRs issued by the police from different police stations on my complaints against the threat calls to kill me by unknown persons since 2012, and two persons were arrested and charge sheets are filed against them and trials are going on.”

He asked the High Court to pass appropriate orders for providing security.