Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi airport wins green award 5th time in row

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) won the silver award in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Green Airports Recognition programme for its efficient Carbon Management process. This is the airport’s fifth consecutive award.

The airport won the award in the 15-50 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in the Asia-Pacific region, said a statement from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said that the GHIAL has been compliant with green norms by using sustainable resources and opting for renewable energy and alternative fuels. “In our sustainability journey, we are collaboratively working on solutions and studies for sustainable aviation fuel. We are most humbled to receive this recognition from ACI – Asia Pacific Environment Committee which further resolves us to strengthen our eco-friendly initiatives,” he said.

To contribute to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s environmental goal of limiting or reducing the impact of aviation greenhouse gas emissions on the Global Climate, the GHIAL has been promoting initiatives including green buildings, renewable energy use, energy conservation, eco-friendly refrigerants usage and fuel conservation, fuel and energy-efficient airport operations, green belt development – carbon sinking, greenhouse gas emissions management and carbon neutrality.

GHIAL has adopted the ‘Airport Carbon Accreditation’ programme of ACI to become the first airport in its category in the Asia Pacific region to achieve Carbon Neutral Level 3+ status, and is working towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport, GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said.

GHIAL’s carbon management is also aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 which mandates urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.