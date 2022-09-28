Hyderabad: Rally to honour International Day of Older Persons on Oct 1

Hyderabad: The Department for the Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens is organising a rally on Wednesday at 7.30 am from Peoples Plaza to Necklace Road in honour of International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

Director of the Department B Shailaja stated in a news release that the department successfully organised the International Day of Older Persons each year by involving senior individuals at the State level, NGOs that support senior citizens, and the departments responsible.

On 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons. This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing, which was adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing and endorsed later that year by the UN General Assembly.

In 1991, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Principles for Older Persons. In 2002, the Second World Assembly on Ageing adopted the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, to respond to the opportunities and challenges of population ageing in the 21st century and to promote the development of a society for all ages. Source: (https://www.un.org/en/observances/older-persons-day)