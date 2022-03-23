Hyderabad ranked south India’s most polluted city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a rise in pollution levels in 2021 when compared to the previous year. It has been ranked south India’s most polluted city.

As per the World Air Quality Report 2021 by IQAir, the particulate matter (PM 2.5) levels have increased from 34.7 in 2020 to 39.4 in 2021. The highest level was witnessed in December 2021.

Month-wise levels of particulate matter in Hyderabad

Month (2021) PM 2.5 levels January 64.6 February 63 March 56.4 April 46.9 May 23.6 June 16.9 July 12 August 16.7 September 13.6 October 46.7 November 45.5 December 68.4

List of six most polluted cities in India

Delhi has been ranked as the most polluted city in India. The particulate matter levels of the city increased from 84.1 in 2020 to 96.4 in 2021.

List of India’s other polluted cities

Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Hyderabad Bengaluru Chennai

None of the city in India was able to meet the WHO air quality guidelines of 5 µg/m3. Apart from it, around 48 percent of cities in the country exceeded 10 times of the WHO guidelines.

Reason for rise in pollution level

As per the report, 20-35 percent of particulate matter is directly or indirectly due to internal combustion engines in motor vehicles.

As sales of vehicles in India are expected to rise further in the coming years, it will lead to rise in pollution level.

A recent report revealed that out of total vehicle population in Hyderabad, 90 percent are personal vehicles. In absolute number, there are 60 lakh personal vehicles in the city.