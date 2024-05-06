Hyderabad: Rapido offers free bike rides on Lok Sabha polling day

Hyderabad: As Telangana inches closer to voting day for the next Union government on May 13, bike taxi provider Rapido is offering free vehicle services to voters in Hyderabad and a few other districts like Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal districts.

As part of its nationwide campaign, Rapido will collaborate with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, to encourage voting on polling day. It aims to deploy 10 lakh ‘captains’ across 100 cities on polling day. Parts of Hyderabad fall under different Lok Sabha seats like Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and even Chevella.

To avail the benefit, use the code ‘VOTENOW’ in the app.

Also Read Khammam LS seat in Telangana heading for interesting battle

Taking part at an event organised at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana CEO Vikas Raj praised Rapido for its initiative and hoped for a more inclusive electoral process using Rapido’s initiatives.

“Rapido’s initiatives to provide free rides to voters during the General Elections is a commendable step. It promotes voter’s participation and accessibility democratically,” Vikas Raj said.