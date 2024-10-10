Hyderabad receives light showers on Thursday evening

IMD had issued a thunderstorm alert for rains with gusty wind accompanied by lightning in 27 districts of the state for Thursday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 10th October 2024 7:19 pm IST
IMD Predicts Rains in Hyderabad
IMD Predicts Rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city received light to moderate spells of rains in isolated areas on Thursday evening, October 10. Areas including Khairtabad, Lakdikapul, Nampally, Manikonda, Gachibowli, and Khajaguda received moderate rains.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had predicted light showers for the city and moderate rains for neighbouring districts including Rangareddy for Thursday.

While IMD predicted rains in isolated areas of Hyderabad, it had issued a thunderstorm alert for rains with gusty wind accompanied by lightning in 27 districts of the state for Thursday.

Popular weather enthusiast, Telangana Weatherman forecasted a moderate-heavy downpour in Hyderabad, for Thursday evening. The weather enthusiast took to X (formerly Twitter) to predict sudden rains between 4:50 pm and 6:50 pm.

Also Read
Ratan Tata cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

Districts including Warangal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri, and Mulugu, received showers on Thursday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 10th October 2024 7:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button