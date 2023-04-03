Hyderabad: Record increase in online sehri, iftar orders in twin cities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a tremendous increase in the trend of buying food items online and during the month of Ramzan, not only haleem but also online sehri has been ordered late at night.

The recorded increase in online food items during iftar and sehri hours in twin cities has surprised hotel and restaurant owners as well as those responsible for online delivery platforms as the number of people getting their favorite items sitting at home away from the hustle and bustle of markets increases.

In the last few years, the sale of haleem had recorded a huge increase in online orders and according to the data presented by Swiggy alone, online orders were claimed to have increased 550 times and last year also there was a trend of ordering food items from home.

It is being said that during the coming days, the sale of sehri items delivered late at night by Swiggy and Zomato in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will also record an increase because according to the record that has come out since the beginning of the month of Ramzan.

The trend of food is increasing and people are ordering food on the online application sitting at home and these meals are being ordered from the city’s leading hotels and restaurants. It is said that in both the cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, online food delivery facility is also being advertised late at night by the hotels and it is being said that due to receiving online orders late at night, the eateries are assuring all steps to provide the facility till then.

Due to a lack of delivery boys in some areas, there are difficulties, but hoteliers have started to assure that efforts will be made to deliver the order given by the customers within the stipulated time.