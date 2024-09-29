Hyderabad remembers devastating Musi River floods of 1908 on 116th anniversary

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has remembered the devastating Musi River floods of 1908 on its 116th anniversary.

The Forum for a Better Hyderabad, in collaboration with several civil society groups, organized a memorial and solidarity meet under the historic Great Tamarind Tree on the premises of Osmania General Hospital. The event brought together school students, intellectuals, historians, and members of various voluntary organizations to recall the floods and reflect on their lasting impact.

1908 Musi River floods

The Musi River floods of 1908 occurred between September 28 and 29, with Hyderabad receiving a staggering 12.8 inches of rain in just 24 hours and 18.90 inches within 48 hours. These unprecedented rains caused the worst flooding the city had ever recorded, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

The floods were a wake-up call for the city’s administration.

In response to the catastrophic Musi River floods of 1908, the Nizam initiated major infrastructure projects to protect Hyderabad from future flooding.

Two significant lakes, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, were constructed to manage the water flow from the Musi River and prevent further devastation. These lakes have since played a critical role in safeguarding the city from flooding.

Encroachments on riverbed

Despite the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, modern-day Hyderabad faces new challenges related to the Musi River.

Over time, people began constructing homes and other structures along the riverbed, leading to encroachments.

Recently, the authorities launched a comprehensive survey to identify illegal houses and structures that have sprung up along the Musi River and its buffer zones in Hyderabad and neighboring districts.

Teams of officials, accompanied by police, have been visiting residential areas like Langar Houz, Chaderghat, Musa Nagar, and Shankar Nagar to assess the extent of these encroachments.

To address these issues and preserve the river, the Musi Riverfront Development Project has been proposed. The project aims to conserve the Musi River, promote tourism, and prevent future flooding.