Hyderabad: Rename Khairatabad to Ganeshpuri, says BJP leader

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash, on August 30, Wednesday proposed that the Khairatabad Assembly constituency should be renamed to ‘Ganeshpuri’, after the Hindu God Ganesh.

The BJP leader on Wednesday participated in a Bhagyanagar Utsav Committee meeting held in the constituency ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Participated in the Bhagyanagar Utsav Committee Meeting in #Khairtabad Constituency, as we approach the #Ganesh Festival. I stand firmly behind the proposal to rename it as ‘Ganeshpuri Assembly Constituency’. Let our regions resonate with the essence of our traditions,” he said in a post on X.

Participated in the Bhagyanagar Utsav Committee Meeting in #Khairtabad Constituency, as we approach the #Ganesh Festival. I stand firmly behind the proposal to rename it as 'Ganeshpuri Assembly Constituency'.



Let our regions resonate with the essence of our traditions pic.twitter.com/AWB5xPUdAw — Natcharaju Venkata Subhash (@nvsubhash4bjp) August 30, 2023

According to history, Khairatabad is named after Khairati Begum, the daughter of Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah (1550-1580) and the wife of Hussain Shah Wali.

Khairati Begum’s tomb and mosque are listed on the Department of Telangana Heritage’s website as one of the ‘iconic monuments’ of the state.

Also, the Khairatabad mosque in the area is an apogee of the Qutb Shahi era’s architecture, is named after Khairatunnisa Begum, the daughter of the sixth Qutb Shahi king Sultan Muhammad Qutb Shah (1612-1626), who was the founder of the city of Hyderabad.

Khairatunnisa built the mosque in remembrance of her teacher Akhund Mulla Abdul Malik.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has proposed a name change of places in Telangana. In the past, senior leaders of the saffron party vowed to change the names of Hyderabad and Nizamabad as well.

The remarks of the BJP spokesperson gain significance with the state going to the polls at the end of 2023.