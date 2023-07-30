Hyderabad: Reprimanded for arriving late, daughter kills man

Hyderabad: A woman slit the throat of her father after she was scolded for arriving home late at night. The father succumbed to his injuries later.

the incident took place at Tulsiram Nagar under Amberpet police station limits.

As per the details of the case, the woman identified as Nikita is a fruit seller at a shop in Afzalgunj. Her father, Jagdish, rebuked her as she was coming home late for the last couple of days.

Also Read Youth Congress leader arrested for wife’s murder in Hyderabad

“In a fit of rage, Nikita took a sharp object and slit the throat of her father. Jagdish sustained severe injuries and died of bleeding in Osmania Hospital due to a puncture in his throat on Sunday,” police told Siasat.com.

Police added that Jagdish was a chronic alcoholic and often squabbled with his daughter.

The Amberpet police registered a case and booked Nikita under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).