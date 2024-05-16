Hyderabad resident on the run for 17 years held in financial scam

Hyderabad: The Pune Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials arrested an accused who had been on the run for the last 17 years on Tuesday, May 12. He was allegedly involved in financial fraud worth Rs 145.60 crore.

The accused has been identified as Vijaykumar Ramchandra Dayama, a resident of Gayatri Nagar in Hyderabad. He has been implicated in a case involving financial misappropriation at the Samata Co-operative Bank in Nagpur between 1997 and 2007.

Reportedly, Dayama, along with bank officials like board members and others, was part of a scheme resulting in a financial loss of Rs 145.60 crore. In 2007, a case was registered against 57 individuals, including Dayama, at Sitabardi police station in Nagpur.

Subsequently, Dayama went into hiding, prompting the case to be transferred to the CID. Further investigation revealed that he had been moving between Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Telangana, changing his aliases and altering his appearance to evade arrest.

Following crucial intelligence gathered by a Pune CID team regarding Dayama’s whereabouts, they laid a trap and apprehended him. He was then handed over to the Nagpur police for further investigation.