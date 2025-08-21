Hyderabad residents can now apply for water feasibility certificate online

Hyderabad: The people building new houses under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) limits will not have to go around the circle offices of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to seek a water feasibility certificate, which is mandatory to secure GHMC’s building permission anymore.

On Thursday, August 21, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, along with the Executive Director (ED) Mayank Mittal, formally launched the e-Governance service, which can be accessed through the HMWS&SB website by using the “Apply Online for Water Feasibility Certificate” link.

Water feasibility and electricity feasibility certificates are necessary to obtain building permissions from GHMC.

After applying for the water feasibility certificate, the applicant will be assigned a file number. The actual indemnity bond needs to be submitted to the Board for record-keeping.

A processing fee of Rs 5,000 per application will have to be submitted either through the physical counter or online.

A field study will be initiated after the file is sent to the Chief General Manager (CGM), and the details will be uploaded to the mobile application along with the checklist, which will also be updated in the web application.

A committee comprising the CGM (Revenue), ED and the Revenue Director will scrutinise the files (applications) once a week and approve them, after which the CGM will issue proceedings for the water feasibility certificate to the applicants.

The applicant will be informed of the connection charges through SMS, after which the payment can be made either physically over the counter or online. After receiving the payment, the applicant will receive the feasibility certificate with the digital signature of the CGM.

HMWSSB looks for ways to increase revenues

On Thursday, HMWS&SB higher-ups held a brainstorming session on ways to increase revenues for the Board, during which it was decided to bring certain reforms in its revenue and information technology wings.

Ashok Reddy stressed the need for identifying the commercial water connections, which are presently in the domestic connections category, for which a list of non-residential structures within the limits of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the GHMC’s limits needs to be prepared.

He said that the increased revenues would help the Board in the operations and maintenance of providing the ongoing drinking water and sewerage services to its citizens.

He pointed out that the water supply from faraway places was being done at affordable and minimum charges for the customers.

Reforms proposed to increase revenues

Mayank Mittal proposed certain reforms to increase HMWS&SB’s revenues during the discussion.

As per the quality of water supplied, the quality of pipelines and the meters, a list would be prepared in all operation and maintenance circles of HMWSSB.